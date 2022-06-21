Admissions to TN Arts and Science colleges to begin on Wednesday

CHENNAI: After engineering enrollment, the Undergraduate (UG) admission process for 2022-2023 in Tamil Nadu government Arts and Science colleges is all set to begin on Wednesday. At present, a total of 163 government Arts and Science colleges were functioning across the State.

Like it was done during the previous academic year, the Higher Education Department has launched www.tngasa.in and www.tngasa.org websites so that students could enrol online.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education told DT Next that admission facilitation centers have been set up across all the districts, which could help the student to apply online.

"All standard operating procedures with regard to Covid will be followed at the admission facilitation centers," he said adding that students could also utilise high-tech lab available in the schools to register themselves.

Stating that the application form would be free of cost for SC and ST candidates, the official said, however, they will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 2 per application.

Pointing out that the last date for submitting the application online will be on July 7, he said: "Students could also read the detail guidelines to fill the application forms was available in the websites."

The official said the selection process would be done based on the merit list, which would be released once the registration process was over. "Students could register multiple choices of UG courses," he said. "They could also select their choice of colleges and for which the list was also available in the portal," he added.

He said if the students do not have the facilities to pay application fees through the internet, they could visit admission facilitation centers directly and make the payment.

"The students would be intimated with regard to their admission status on their registered mobile number from time to time," he said adding that the applicants could also enquire about the fees structure of the course, which would be the same compared to last year.