What's in a smile, Mr. LoP?

As Leader of Opposition until 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin used every opportunity he got to slam the state government. Be it summer or winter, rainy weather or drought, Stalin and his senior associates came out all guns blazing against the ruling party for damaged roads, irregular water supply or even more trivial issues and in a way, reflected the public mood. Not many could have forgotten the ruckus that broke out in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in February 2017 during a confidence motion that Edappadi Palaniswami eventually won against a dissent OPS and his loyalists after the DMK MLAs staged a walkout. Following the scuffle in the assembly which included throwing chairs and even charging at the assembly speaker after the DMK members were not allowed a secret vote, DMK legislators led by Stalin marched out of the assembly. Visuals of MK Stalin storming out of a luxury car with his white shirt unbuttoned, pockets torn, and hair dishevelled in filmy style had, in a way, cemented the DMK leader’s position as a strong party president in full control of his cadre after his father M Karunanidhi’s demise. The following day, photographs of Stalin out on the street with his unbuttoned shirt hogged the media limelight and defined the image of the Opposition leader in TN.