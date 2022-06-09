TN BJP files complaint over corruption in health mix for pregnant women

CHENNAI: A few days after state BJP president K Annamalai alleged misconduct in procuring health mix for pregnant women, party's state vice president RC Paul Kanagaraj filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

In his complaint, Paul Kanagaraj said that the government decision to procure health mix from private instead of buying from Aavin has caused loss to the exchequer. "The government has been procuring iron syrup bottle at Rs 200 for 200ml. The contractors are making a margin of Rs 126 per bottle, " he said.

On Sunday, Annamalai raised allegations of procuring health mix and iron syrup at higher cost. The party wants an investigation and urged the directorate to file case.