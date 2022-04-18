'Kodanad heist cum murder case' 217 inquired so far, HC informed

Additional public prosecutor M Shahjahan made this submission before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira while the judge was hearing a criminal original petition filed by D Deepu, MS Satheesan and A Anthony Samy, all three accused in the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

“The police have inquired 217 people in connection with the case. As further investigation is under way, the police would decide whom to be inquired and whom not,” the APP submitted.

The petitioners sought a direction to set aside the ruling of The Nilgiris district sessions court that refused to examine former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and AIADMK’s former general secretary VK Sasikala in the case. The petitioners further argued that since KV Sayan, prime accused in the case, had spoken about former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, it was necessary to investigate him. “As so many things were robbed from the Kodanad estate, Sasikala and Elavarasi only could ascertain what materials had gone missing,” the petitioner submitted.

On recording the submissions, the judge posted the matter by six weeks.