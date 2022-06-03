Annamalai’s Satyagraha: Will it help BJP gain foothold in Tamil Nadu?

L Murugan’s Vel Yatra to Union Minister post

Even as several party veterans vied for the top party post following her exit, the BJP national headquarters preferred a relatively unknown lawyer L Murugan as her successor.

Not very popular among the local BJP leaders, Murugan took on the mantle from Tamilisai and continued to fiercely defend the central government and its policies even as NEET and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) controversies made the party hugely unpopular in the State. In the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, Murugan launched the Vel (spear) Yatra after a fringe group denigrated hymns sung in praise of Lord Muruga.