OPS charges DMK govt over inadequate supply of Aavin milk

CHENNAI: AIADMK Coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday charged that the DMK government was not supplying adequate Aavin milk and its related products for the consumers.

The AIADMK leader said poor and common people have been dependent on Aavin milk and its related things since its prices are less compared to products in the open market.

"Though DMK government has reduced Aavin milk prices by Rs 3, the rates of curd was increased from Rs 27 to Rs 30 per litre and the ghee price has been hiked from Rs 515 to Rs 535 per litre,” he said.

Panneerselvam claimed though he urged the DMK government to reduce the increased prices, still, no steps have been taken in this regard.

The AIADMK coordinator said at this juncture, the supply of Aavin milk was less in the booths, and in addition, the milk was not available for the public after 8 am. "Sometimes, only premium Aavin milk is available and people are pushed to purchase milk produced by private companies for higher prices,” he added.

The deputy leader of the opposition in the House also claimed that at present, it was also reported that 100 grams and 200 grams of ghee are not available in Aavin booths and only 500 grams and 1 kg ghee were available. "Due to this, poor and middle-class people could not spend Rs 540 to buy 1 kg ghee,” he said.

"Though the government can claim that the milk sales were increased and could reject my allegations,” he said adding that at the same, the government should take into consideration that the number of milk consumers have also increased.

Since the consumer base has increased, Panneerselvam also asked the state government to increase the milk production, besides selling 100 grams and 200 grams of milk-related products in the Aavin booths, which would benefit the common and poor people.

"Therefore, the chief minister should personally focus on the issue and take steps that the Aavin milk and its related products were fully available for the consumers", he added.