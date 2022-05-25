Sasikala expresses confidence in leading united AIADMK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK General Secretary and late chief minister Jayalalithaa's close aide, VK Sasikala said that AIADMK's performance as the chief opposition party is underwhelming and DMK has done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a presser following a wedding, Sasikala felt the AIADMK lacked a powerful leader like Jayalalithaa as a steward. On a question about her future in the party, she said it would be decided by the party functionaries and no AIADMK leader has a say in deciding her re-entry in the party.

Sasikala also charged at the ruling-DMK for the deteriorating law and order status in Tamil Nadu and said the police department coming directly under the Chief Minister shows Stalin's ineptitude.

Calling the Mettur dam opening on May as DMK's attempt of one-upmanship, she said, "Jayalalithaa opened the dam on May once, in a bid to equalise her legacy the DMK has done this. The irrigation works were scheduled till June 20, now Duraimurugan is saying the work is completed to facilitate the opening, then imagine the level of work done."

She expressed confidence in leading the AIADMK in the future by taking everyone together. She said there are many top rung leaders in the party, who she couldn't name, supporting her; and there are others who are against her seeking plum posts from the current leadership.