GetOutRavi: Stir in Chennai due to posters against TN Guv

The maiden Assembly session of 2023 began with the customary Governor's address. As the Governor began with his address in the Assembly, members of the DMK's allies shouted slogans like 'Long live Tamil Nadu' and 'Condemn the Governor'. The Governor abruptly exited the House, without waiting for the customary singing of the national anthem, moments before Chief Minister M K Stalin finished moving a resolution seeking to 'remove' the portions read out by the Governor with "additions and omissions in violation of the Assembly tradition."

Soon after Speaker M Appavu read out the Tamil version of the Governor's address, Stalin moved the resolution seeking to relax rule 17 of the House and take on record only the approved speech (English) of the customary Governor's address printed and circulated among the MLAs and its Tamil version read out by the Speaker in the House. The Chief Minister also moved another resolution to 'remove' the portions read out by the Governor with 'additions' and 'omissions', deviating from the already printed speech.

It is to be noted that the Governor ‘omitted’ two paragraphs highlighting the Dravidian model of governance and lauding the contributions of Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and Kamarajar.