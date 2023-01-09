VCK, CPM to lay siege to Raj Bhavan seeking recall of Guv

He noted that the Governor has lost the right to continue in his office. "We urge the Union Government to take him back immediately," he said.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that his party would lay siege to Raj Bhavan on January 18 seeking recall of the Governor. "We strongly condemn Governor Ravi for acting indecently and unlawfully and insulting the Assembly. We will lay siege to Raj Bhavan on January 20 seeking his removal by the union government," he said. He criticised the Governor for walking out when the chief minister was moving a resolution.

Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemned the Governor for violating the Assembly traditions by not sticking to the State government's prepared speech.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, in a statement said that the Governor's failure to fully read the text duly approved by him does not add strength to democracy in any way. "When Chief Minister MK Stalin brought a resolution demanding that the printed Governor's speech should be included in the minutes and read it, the Governor walked out against the traditions and culture of the Legislature," he said