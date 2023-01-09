TamilNadu

TN govt vs Guv: Violation of legislative tradition, says Stalin

It is a violation of legislative tradition not to read the government's speech in its entirety, Stalin said.
Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi
Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi
CHENNAI: With Governor skipping portions of the government prepared customary address in the Assembly and staging a walk out as the Chief Minister moved a resolution, the tussle between DMK government and Governor RN Ravi hit a new low on Monday.

"We gave our full respect to the Governor. He acted against not only DMK’s policies but also the policies of the government. It is a violation of legislative tradition not to read the government's speech in its entirety," Stalin said.

It is to be noted that the Governor ‘omitted’ two paragraphs highlighting the Dravidian model of governance and lauding the contributions of Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and Kamarajar.

