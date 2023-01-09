Vanathi Srinivasan criticises DMK for staging drama by using allies

CHENNAI: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan condemned the DMK government for letting floor leaders and the MLAs of its alliance parties to heckle the Governor and raise slogans against him when he was delivering his speech.

"The allies of DMK raised slogans against the Governor in the House. It is condemnable," she said and noted that it was a drama staged by the ruling party to show their supremacy.

She, however, said they have no difference of opinion that the Governor should deliver the speech prepared by the government. In the meantime, they cannot use him as a tool to propagate their ideology.

She also wondered whether the DMK government followed the procedure of sending the prepared speech to the Governor well in advance.