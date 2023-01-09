Vanathi Srinivasan criticises DMK for staging drama by using allies

CHENNAI: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan condemned the DMK government for letting floor leaders and the MLAs of its alliance parties to heckle the Governor and raise slogans against him when he was delivering his speech.
"The allies of DMK raised slogans against the Governor in the House. It is condemnable," she said and noted that it was a drama staged by the ruling party to show their supremacy.
She, however, said they have no difference of opinion that the Governor should deliver the speech prepared by the government. In the meantime, they cannot use him as a tool to propagate their ideology.
She also wondered whether the DMK government followed the procedure of sending the prepared speech to the Governor well in advance.
Annamalai says DMK, its allies acted like fringe elements today
State BJP leader K Annamalai said the DMK and its alliance partners acted like fringe elements on the first day of the assembly session. For petty political gains, the DMK government brought shame to the house by disrupting the speech of Governor R N Ravi.
Speaker M Appavu failed to maintain neutrality and was seen as an appeaser of his master.
"And the Chief Minister intervening Governor's address with a motion when he was still in the assembly is disrespectful and amateurish," Annamalai said in a series of tweets.
"The DMK, in the past, glorified the role of Governor, if the Raj Bhavan remained a mute spectator and couldn't digest the Governor performing his constitutional responsibility as one should!," he further said.
