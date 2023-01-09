Governor Ravi’s 50-min address at TN Assembly: Details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi delivered his customary address amid slogan shouting by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK against him in the first session of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly for the year 2023. He began his address in Tamil and greeted members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' and continued to address for 50 minutes.

Let’s take a look at the key points from the Governor's address:

• The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to set up Chennai's second Greenfield airport at Paranthur.

. Several mini Tidel Parks are being launched at various places in the State.

• The government has handled the precautionary and rescue operations of Cyclone Mandous very well. So far, 1.35 crore treatments have been provided under the Innuyir Kappom Thittam.

• The government is firm that the Mekedatu dam should not be constructed and exemption from NEET.

• In a short span of time, the government conducted the Chess Olympiad well.

• The target is to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

• Increase in employment after the new government takes over small and medium enterprises have developed.

• Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme is a model scheme for the country.

He concluded his speech with, "Vaazhiya Tamilnadu, Vaazhga Bharatham, Jaihind."