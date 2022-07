TamilNadu

In pics: Violence erupts in AIADMK headquarters as EPS takes over

Supproters of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam ransacked the AIADMK headquarters at Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah on Monday, minutes before the general council meeting of AIADMK being held at Vanagaram. They broke open the locked door of the headquarters building, making way for the entry of O Panneerselvam, who for now has given a skip for the general council meeting and has chosen to be at the party headquarters