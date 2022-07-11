AIADMK GC meet live: HC gives clearance, dismisses OPS' suit

Former minister D Jayakumar calls EPS single leader of AIADMK as he begins his speech
Election for the post of General Secy will take place within 4 months
EPS elected as interim general secy of AIADMK
People injured in the clash that broke out between supporters of EPS and OPS, on the sidelines of party's general council meeting being led by the former.
The executive committee meeting approves the proposed 16 resolutions
Executive committee meeting, which is the part general council meeting, ends
Former AIADMK minister Vagaiselvan delivers welcome speech
As HC gives green signal, general council meeting commences. A total of 16 resolutions will be passed
High court says no objection to conduct AIADMK'S GC meeting. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy allows convening today's meeting and notes that the majority of AIADMK members are in favour of conducting the GC meeting and allow the same today. The judge dismissed the suit of OPS.
OPS supporters break HQ door
OPS supporters broke open the locked door of the headquarters building, making way for the entry their leader, who for now has given a skip for the general council meeting and has chosen to be at the party headquarters.
EPS and his followers arrive at Vanagaram hall for general council meeting
Former AIADMK minister KP Munusamy condemns the violence at party headquarters
Unprecedented violence at party headquarters as OPS storms into Royapettah building with his supporters
Party cardres gathered outside the hall where @AIADMKOfficial General Council meeting is organised in Vanagaram