AIADMK GC meet live: HC gives clearance, dismisses OPS' suit

Whether or not the Madras High Court will allow or stall the AIADMK's next general council meeting on July 11 will be known only at 9 am, before the event which is scheduled to begin at 9.15am.
Former minister D Jayakumar calls EPS single leader of AIADMK as he begins his speech

Election for the post of General Secy will take place within 4 months

EPS elected as interim general secy of AIADMK

People injured in the clash that broke out between supporters of EPS and OPS, on the sidelines of party's general council meeting being led by the former.

The executive committee meeting approves the proposed 16 resolutions

Executive committee meeting, which is the part general council meeting, ends

Former AIADMK minister Vagaiselvan delivers welcome speech

As HC gives green signal, general council meeting commences. A total of 16 resolutions will be passed

High court says no objection to conduct AIADMK'S GC meeting. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy allows convening today's meeting and notes that the majority of AIADMK members are in favour of conducting the GC meeting and allow the same today. The judge dismissed the suit of OPS.

OPS supporters break HQ door

OPS supporters broke open the locked door of the headquarters building, making way for the entry their leader, who for now has given a skip for the general council meeting and has chosen to be at the party headquarters.

EPS and his followers arrive at Vanagaram hall for general council meeting

Former AIADMK minister KP Munusamy condemns the violence at party headquarters

Unprecedented violence at party headquarters as OPS storms into Royapettah building with his supporters

Party cardres gather outside the hall where AIADMK General Council meeting is being organised at Vanagaram

OPS and his supporters on their way to party office in Royapettah

