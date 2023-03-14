Flooded with messages of encouragement: Shaunak Sen on Oscar loss

NEW DELHI: 'All That Breathes' director Shaunak Sen says he has been flooded with messages of “encouragement/support” after his climate change documentary lost out to 'Navalny' at the Oscars.

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' and documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' emerged as winners in the Original Song and Documentary Short Film categories at the 95th Academy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sen said his “brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter” for the film, which was nominated in the Documentary Feature Film segment.