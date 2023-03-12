Oscars 2023 Live updates: Ke Huy Quan bags 'Best supporting actor' Award

Cinema

The 95th Oscars is all set to begin at Dolby Theatre, LA with stars gracing the red carpet. Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from DT Next!
Online Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis bags the Academy award for Best supporting actor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

“This is the American dream” says teary Ke Huy Quan. He thanks his mom, brother for their support.

Ke Huy Quan bags the Academy award for Best supporting actor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser at the Oscar' Red carpet.

Presenters are here to announce 'Best Supporting Actress' and 'Best Supporting Actor' Award.

Director of 'Pinocchio' Guillermo del Toro says Animation is cinema. Animation is ready to be taken to the next step.

'Pinocchio' wins the 'Best Animated Feature Film' Award.

Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson to announce 'Best Animated Feature Film'

Naatu Naatu performance begins as Jimmy walks away. Presenters of Best Animated feature are here.

All 23 categories to go live tonight!

Jimmy Kimmel recalls last year' Will Smith's Oscar slap and says “do nothing like last year.”

Jimmy Kimmel hits out at Babylon's box-office failure.

The award ceremony begins now. Jimmy Kimmel to host the show.

Sigourney Weaver how 'Avatar 2' brought audiences back to theatres

Ramcharan who graced the red carpet along with his wife Upasana says the yet-to-be-born baby is bringing all the luck already.

'EEAAO' stars Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu at Oscars' red carpet.

Oscars 2023: 'RRR' team arrives at the red carpet

Pedro Pascal and his sister Javiera at Oscars 2023.

Lady Gaga to sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Producers had said just days before that the superstar’s filming schedule for the “Joker” sequel would keep her from performing.

“Naatu Naatu” singer Kaala Bhairava promised that tonight’s performance of the “RRR” song will be unlike anything the audience has seen before. He told the AP on the carpet that the performance will feature a mix of old and new choreography. Bhairava will perform alongside Rahul Sipligunj.

NTR Jr looks dapper at the 95th Academy Awards:

This is what Bollywood star Deepika Pudukone wears for Oscars 2023:

The 95th Oscars is all set to begin at Dolby Theatre, LA with stars gracing the red carpet.

