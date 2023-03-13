India wins Oscar: 'The Elephant Whisperers' now Best Documentary Short Film

LOS ANGELES: It is a historic day for India! Indian documentary film 'Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.

The documentary won against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'. The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.