Oscars: ‘All That Breathes’ loses 'Best Docu Feature' to ‘Navalny’

LOS ANGELES: Indian climate change documentary “All That Breathes” could not register a win in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, losing out to Daniel Roher’s “Navalny”.

The Shaunak Sen-directorial was nominated in the segment alongside “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, “Fire of Love”, and “A House Made of Splinters”.

“Navalny” is a documentary film that revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning.

The award was presented to the team of the American production by actor Riz Ahmed and musician Questlove.