Cinema

Oscars: ‘All That Breathes’ loses 'Best Docu Feature' to ‘Navalny’

The award was presented to the team of the American production by actor Riz Ahmed and musician Questlove.
Still from the film
Still from the filmTwitter
PTI

LOS ANGELES: Indian climate change documentary “All That Breathes” could not register a win in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, losing out to Daniel Roher’s “Navalny”.

The Shaunak Sen-directorial was nominated in the segment alongside “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, “Fire of Love”, and “A House Made of Splinters”.

“Navalny” is a documentary film that revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning.

The award was presented to the team of the American production by actor Riz Ahmed and musician Questlove.

Still from the film
India wins Oscar: 'The Elephant Whisperers' now Best Documentary Short Film

“All That Breathes” is a Delhi-set documentary which follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

The critically-acclaimed film previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

This is the second upset for India in the category as last year “Writing With Fire” lost out to Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”. “Writing With Fire” was the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The 95th Oscars was held at the Dolby Theatre here.

Still from the film
India's moment at Oscars: 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Navalny
Oscars
Best Documentary Feature
Oscars 2023
All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen
95th Academy Awards
2023 Academy Awards
Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen
2023 oscars
95th Academy Awards live
All That Breathes oscar
Navalny documentary
Academy Awards 2023
Daniel Roher
Daniel Roher navalny
Shaunak Sen oscar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in