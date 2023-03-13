All praise for 'The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win

CHENNAI: Celebrities across the film fraternity, leaders, and citizens have poured in their praise to the 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for bagging the 'Best Documentary Short Film' Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

The documentary short film was competing in the category alongside 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' and 'Stranger at the Gate' at the Oscars.