Cinema

All praise for 'The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win

The documentary short film was competing in the category alongside 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' and 'Stranger at the Gate' at the Oscars.
Guneet Monga with Kartiki Gonsalves
Guneet Monga with Kartiki Gonsalves Reuters
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Celebrities across the film fraternity, leaders, and citizens have poured in their praise to the 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for bagging the 'Best Documentary Short Film' Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

The documentary short film was competing in the category alongside 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' and 'Stranger at the Gate' at the Oscars.

Check the reactions here:

'The Elephant Whisperers' is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

Guneet Monga with Kartiki Gonsalves
Stalin congratulates 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for Oscar win

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Celebrities
Leaders
Celebs
Oscar winner
Oscar 2023
95th Academy Awards
The Elephant Whisperers
Elephant Whisperers
Oscar win
Best Documentary Short Film
Kartiki Gonsalves the elephant whisperers
Elephant Whisperers win
elephant whisperers oscar
elephant whisperers oscar 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in