Oscars 2023: Rajamouli screams, hugs wife as 'Naatu Naatu' wins

A clip has gone viral showing Rajamouli's reaction to the win. Rajamouli was seen with his wife and 'RRR' cast.
IANS

LOS ANGELES: As 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards, 'RRR' filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli had the most epic reaction as he was seen screaming in joy and hugging his wife.

No words can describe this moment: Team 'RRR' on winning Oscar

A clip has gone viral showing Rajamouli's reaction to the win. Rajamouli was seen with his wife and 'RRR' cast. When 'Naatu Naatu' was announced as the Best Song at the event, an excited Rajamouli got up screaming in joy at the win but he also hugged his wife, Rama Rajamouli.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, 'Naatu Naatu' made history after contending against songs such as 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

'RRR' roars at Oscars 2023, Alia, PC hail 'Naatu Naatu' big win

Music composer M.M. Keeravaani gave an emotional speech on receiving the award. 'Naatu Naatu' has also won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

