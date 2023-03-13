Oscars 2023: Rajamouli screams, hugs wife as 'Naatu Naatu' wins

Music composer M.M. Keeravaani gave an emotional speech on receiving the award. 'Naatu Naatu' has also won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.