Rajinikanth congratulates 'RRR' team for Oscar win

It is to be noted that 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters -- Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.