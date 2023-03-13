No words can describe this moment: Team 'RRR' on winning Oscar

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance.

It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'.

The audience loved Rahul and Kaala's performance as they all stood up from their seats and applauded them.