'RRR' roars at Oscars 2023, Alia, PC hail 'Naatu Naatu' big win

MUMBAI: March 13, 2023 will always be etched in the hearts of Indians as today Naatu Naatu from 'RRR' became the first Indian film song to win Oscar.

Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song became massively popular soon after its release in March 2022 and now with the Oscar win, its popularity has grown manifold.

The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as Naatu Naatu bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media.

Members of the film industry also hailed RRR's Oscar win.

"Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh," Alia, who played a pivotal role in 'RRR', reacted to the winning news.