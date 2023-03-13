This is just the beginning, NTR Jr on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscars win

NTR Jr also complimented the 'The Elephant Whisperers' team, also from India, winning in the Short Documentary category.

"I would also like to congratulate the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."

NTR Jr, along with actor Ram Charan had featured in the iconic 'Naatu Naatu' number from the Rajamouli directorial.