Locked & Loaded: Lokesh shares pic with Anirudh before Vikram release

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', written and directed by Kollywood's hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is scheduled the hit the theatres worldwide on June 3.
Before the release of the film, the director shared a picture at the film's dubbing studio with the film's crew and music composer Anirudh whose songs have been chartbusters among the fans of the film from Pathala Pathala to Wasted.
Sharing the pictures, the director tweeted, "Locked & Loaded 🔥 #VikramFromJune3".
The multi-starrer film features actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles
Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, the film has Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor and Anbariv as action choreographers.