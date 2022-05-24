'Vikram' gets customised Twitter emoji ahead of release

CHENNAI: Kollywood's one of the most-anticipated film 'Vikram' which is all set to release on June 3 gets a Twitter emoji. This becomes Kamal Haasan's first film to be recognised by the micro-blogging platform.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the multi-starrer film features actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and has the same run-time of 2 hrs and 53 min (173 minutes), as similar to lokesh's previous film, 'Master'.

Actor Suriya will be seen playing a cameo. Recently, Kamal was at the Cannes Film Festival promoting the film and its NFTs, and revealed that he had given the idea for Vikram which clicked with the director and Suriya's cameo will particularly take the story to Part 3.

Both the trailer and songs composed by Anirudh released so far have garnered fans love and thus fueling excitement for the film.

To be presented by Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, the film has Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor and Anbariv as action choreographers.

Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles