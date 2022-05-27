A Panchathanthiram twist to Vikram's promo; fans elated

Cinema

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj who released the promo brought back the cast of Panchathanthiram together, who re-enacted a scene from the classic, directed by KS Ravikumar.
CHENNAI: The makers of Kamal starrer Vikram, who are busy with promoting the film, with just a week left for its release dropped a huge surprise to the fans today with a promo video.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj who released the promo brought back the cast of Panchathanthiram together, who re-enacted a scene from the classic, directed by KS Ravikumar.

In the promo, the men - Jayaram, Ramesh Aravind, Sriman, and Yugi Sethu (Nair, Hegde and Hanumantha Reddy and Vedhantham) - decide to give Kamal a call, who has been at large for over five years.

Watch the promo here:

The evergreen comedy drama with the rib tickling dialogues also stars Simran, Ramya Krishnan, Manivannan in crucial roles. The film released in 2002 is known for its brilliantly penned dialogue by Crazy Mohan.

