Fahadh Faasil plays ‘Amar’ in Vikram; makers reveal poster

It has been revealed that the Fahadh Faasil character in the film is named as Amar, who is reportedly playing a cop role.
Poster of Vikram
CHENNAI: Vikram, Kamal-starrer film which is at the last leg of promotions, has recently released a poster featuring Fahadh Faasil as the makers of the film are planning to reveal character posters of the main actors in the film.

Now, it has been revealed that the Fahadh Faasil character in the film is named as Amar, who is reportedly playing a cop role.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram has Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil in the lead roles and Gayathrie Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Shivani Narayanan in the supporting roles. The film, which is all set to release on June 3, is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s ‘Raajkamal Films International’ and distributed by Udhaiyanidhi Stalin’s ‘Red Giant Movies’

