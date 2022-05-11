Pathala Pathala Vikram's first single opens to rousing response

CHENNAI: We had earlier told you about Pathala Pathala the first single from Kamal Haasan's Vikram will be out on Wednesday. The song was released on the internet and within minutes it started trending across social media platforms. Pathala Pathala that is sung by Kamal Haasan and Anirudh, with the latter composing the song reminds us of Kandasamy Ramsamy Kuppusamy from Kamal's 2002-starrer Pammal K Sambandham. The lyrics are in Madras Tamil and Kamal Haasan as usual has slayed the dialect. The song will also see Kamal Haasan shaking his leg after quite a few years.

The song comes as a curtain-raiser for the film's audio launch that will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 15. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie will also have Kamal Haasan playing his younger version in a sequence.

The trailer of 'Vikram' will also be shown during the audio release and is expected to be a star-studded event with the possibility of superstar Rajinikanth and other big names in Tamil films participating in the event. Fahadh Fazil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, and Chemban Vinod are also playing crucial roles in the movie.