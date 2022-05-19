Kamal reveals Suriya's cameo will move Vikram's story to Part 3

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan, who is much pumped up about his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that there was a possibility of the film turning out into a franchise with Suriya's cameo.

The 67-year-old actor, who is at Cannes Film Festival 2022 promoting Vikram and to release the film’s NFTs revealed this in an interview when he was asked about Suriya's role in the film.

He said, “It’s no more a rumour. We have to put up our hands and say, yeah, that’s true. Suriya makes an incredible last-minute appearance. That should take the story a little further, probably into Part 3.”

The film is said to be is a continuation of the 1986 espionage thriller that was directed by Rajashekar and had scintillating bgm's and songs composed by 'Isaignani' Ilaiyaraaja which Anirudh has taken a slight inspiration from in Vikram's title track.

When he was directly asked whether there was any connection between the two movies, Kamal explained, “Except for one incident, (there is no other connection). I made up a story for the first Vikram, which they thought was too maverick. It didn’t have enough songs. It sort of moves in mysterious ways. Not predictable, was not good. When Lokesh came back and said I want to do something, call it Vikram, not necessarily in that genre but that kind of action, I causally told him this story. And then I asked him to tell his story. He said let’s stop it there. I like what you said. And he developed the story.”

The trailer of 'Vikram' has garnered 1.2 crore views within 24 hours of its launch on YouTube.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is a Tamil action thriller that stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film and Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. The editing is done by Philomin Raj and the action choreographers are Anbariv.

Apart from the lead, the film also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod.

Vikram is scheduled for a worldwide release on 3 June 2022