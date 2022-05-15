'I make the decisions, not the nature': Kamal Haasan in Vikram trailer

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram's trailer dropped on YouTube on Sunday.

The 2 minute 39 second long trailer was high on stunt sequences and punchlines. The trailer assures that twin stunt directors Anbariv have loaded the films with sharp and stylish fight scenes.

Kamal Haasan narrates the story with a forest parable assigning an animal to each character and says that "in this forest, who survives till dawn is not decided by the Nature, but by me".

While Kamal Haasan steals the show, Fahad Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi on their part have managed to turn our attention towards them. Touted to be a crime thriller, Vikram's director Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to have shelled a big chunk of the budget on stockpiling different types of arms. There a particular shot where Kamal is seen furious and is indiscriminately firing using a gatling gun type of a weapon. This Kaithi-like scene will surely give goosebumps on the big screen.

Anirudh's wacky background score adds to the excitement.

The film, by the vibes of the trailer, looks to offer action lovers a feast.

The film stars Kamal Haasan, Fahad Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Naren. Kamal's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International is producing the film. Vikram is slated to be released on June 3, the movie's audio launch is happening today evening.