Kamal Haasan's Vikram trailer and NFT to be released at Cannes Film Festival

The announcement was shared on Twitter by the production house Raaj Kamal Films International and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"Glad to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs and Trailer at Cannes Film festival in association with Vistaverse and Lotus Meta Entertainment," the post read.

'Vikram', an upcoming action thriller film, also has actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in major roles opposite to Kamal Haasan.

The film is all set to release in theatres on June 3.