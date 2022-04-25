Cinema

Kamal Haasan's Vikram trailer and NFT to be released at Cannes Film Festival

'Vikram', an upcoming action thriller film, also has actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in major roles opposite to Kamal Haasan.
Poster look of 'Vikram'
Chennai: In an exciting announcement for fans, the trailer of 'Vikram' starring actor Kamal Haasan will be released at the 'Cannes Film Festival'. The crew will also launch its NFT and it's entry into metaverse in association with Vistaverse.

This film would be the latest to launch its NFTs and enter into the metaverse.

The announcement was shared on Twitter by the production house Raaj Kamal Films International and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"Glad to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs and Trailer at Cannes Film festival in association with Vistaverse and Lotus Meta Entertainment," the post read.

'Vikram', an upcoming action thriller film, also has actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in major roles opposite to Kamal Haasan.

The film is all set to release in theatres on June 3.

