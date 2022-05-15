Lokesh officially confirms Suriya’s cameo in Vikram

CHENNAI: Putting a full stop to speculations, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that actor Suriya made a cameo role in Kamal's Vikram. He revealed this during the audio launch of the movie that happened today in Chennai.

Photos and videos of Suriya and Kamal meeting were also posted on social media, which went viral among the fans.

“Suriya sir plays a important role in Vikram. I didn’t want to reveal it but you all guessed it right,” said Lokesh. It is also said that Suriya will be appearing in the climax of the movie.

The much-awaited trailer of Vikram was received with thunderous response today. The film will hit the screens on June 3.