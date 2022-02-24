Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

China called for all parties involved in the situation in Ukraine to exercise restraint and a foreign ministry rejected a foreign journalist's description of Russia's actions as an invasion.
Kiev:
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:
* Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support, and an attack was also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said.
* Gunfire was heard near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Ukraine said Russia was shelling across the country all the way to the western Lviv region.
* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a decree on martial law.
* US President Joe Biden condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack in a call with Zelensky, and said he and other G7 leaders would meet to discuss sanctions.
* European Union leaders will discuss tough new sanctions on Russia on Thursday in reaction to its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, the EU said.
* Central European countries condemned Russia's attack and started preparations to receive potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine.
* China called for all parties involved in the situation in Ukraine to exercise restraint and a foreign ministry rejected a foreign journalist's description of Russia's actions as an invasion.
* US President Joe Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.
* European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement.
* NATO ambassadors to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday
