Russia-Ukraine conflict: Indian embassy writes to Kiev authorities on ensuring safety of students

Chennai :

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has written to the office of Ukraine President to ensure safety of the 15,000 students in the war-hit nation.





Special flights for the Indians by Air India was cancelled following the imposition of martial law. Ukraine has restricted travel in its airspace as well. This announcement has made Indians immobile.









Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Parth Satpathy IFS spoke with the students stationed in the school. He also made a video address to the Indians in Ukraine, he said it was important to be calm-headed at this time. He requested people to stay in their normal place of habitation or return there in case of a transit, and contact friends, family and the embassy authorities if stranded in Kiev.





"We are working out the modalities to proceed with the evacuation along the borders of Ukraine's western borders," he added.





Russia stormed into Ukraine early in the Thursday morning attacking several locations, including capital Kiev. Russian president Putin has called the attack as a bid to "denazify" Ukraine.