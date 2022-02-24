Thu, Feb 24, 2022

We will not let 1986 repeat: Zelensky on Russia nearing Chernobyl

Published: Feb 24,202209:42 PM by Online Desk

He called Russia's move as a war against whole of Europe.

Ukrainian President Zelensky. File photo
Chennai:
Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky raised alarm as Russian forces were nearing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and will make sure 1986 tragedy does not occur.

He was referring to the tragic steam explosion in the power plant that emitted radiation resulting in several deaths.



In his tweet, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's defenders are sacrificing their lives to preempt the danger. He also said Russia's offensive is a declaration of war against Europe.

