We will not let 1986 repeat: Zelensky on Russia nearing Chernobyl

Chennai :

Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky raised alarm as Russian forces were nearing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and will make sure 1986 tragedy does not occur.





He was referring to the tragic steam explosion in the power plant that emitted radiation resulting in several deaths.







Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022





In his tweet, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's defenders are sacrificing their lives to preempt the danger. He also said Russia's offensive is a declaration of war against Europe.