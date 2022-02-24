Modi can address Putin, play a peacekeeping role: Ambassador of Ukraine

Chennai :

Amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India sought Government of India's intervention and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





"I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We're asking for your strong voice to stop this war," he said.





"At the present moment, we're asking, pleading for support of India. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the most powerful&respected leaders in the world," he added.





He further added, "I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian govt."