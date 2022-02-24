Over 40 Ukraine soldiers, 10 civilians killed, says Prez Zelenskyy

Chennai :

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said more than 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed by Russian military forces.





Ukraine also said that it has killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'. Civil defense sirens wailed in the air of the capital, Kyiv, in the gray and drizzly morning, but the city's main street Khreshchatyk was a mixture of anxiety and normalcy.





Some had been awakened by the sound of explosions on the city's fringes, but others heard nothing. The mayor of Boryspil, the suburb where the capital's main airport lies, said some of the explosions were due to the shooting down of drones of unidentified origin.





People waited at bus stops, seemingly on their way to work, while others hastened to their cars to leave the city that is only about 15 kilometers (less than 10 miles) from the front line with the Donetsk People's Republic, one of two separatist-held areas recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin as independent this week in a prelude to the invasion.





Zelenskyy's position notably changed on Wednesday, when Ukraine imposed a state of emergency that included possible restrictions on gatherings and limitations on vehicular traffic.





A day later, after Russian troops entered the country, Zelenskyy was imposing martial law