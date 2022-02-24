Russia-Ukraine tussle: What has transpired between former USSR nations

Chennai :

After weeks of saber-rattling speeches, Ukraine and Russia are into a full fledged war, with Russian President Vladimir Putin authorising military operations in the region.





The regions Kiev and Kharkhiv were the first to be hit by Russian invasion, which the former Communist calls a "military operation to 'denazify' Ukraine."









Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that the former USSR region is plotting to jeopardise its security. An allegation squarely rubbished by Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky.









The US government sources at the beginning of the week had warned that Russia would invade Ukraine creating a pretext.





Here's what has transpired between the two nations that led to a war.





* NATO membership - Ukraine's bid to attain NATO membership hasn't pleased Russia as it believes a NATO membership to the country would result in exertion of pressure from the Western powers. Russia had kept rejection of NATO membership as the precondition for a peace dialogue which US called a "non-starter".









* Breakaway Ukraine regions - Ukraine on the other hand has been blaming Kremlin for fomenting trouble in the Donetsk and Luhansk by providing aegis to the separatists. These regions were declared "independent" unilaterally by Russia on Wednesday.





* Relations souring since 2014 - The Russian-Ukraine conflict was in the making since the Crimean annexation in 2014 by Russia. The contentious region announced its independence on that year, but the referendum was boycotted by pro-Ukraine Crimeans. The world community under UN, however, in its resolution still recognised Crimea a part of Ukraine.









India has also called for a diplomatic way out of the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine.