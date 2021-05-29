RRR to release in seven international languages

Chennai :

Rajamouli is releasing RRR with Ram Charan and NTR Jr in five Indian languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Given the market his films have, he has now decided to release the film in international markets. So, RRR will release in English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese. Apart from Japanese and Chinese, NetFlix has bought the streaming rights for the other languages while Zee5 will release in south India Hotstar will stream the film. Produced by DVV Dannaya, RRR has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Samuthirakani in important roles.



