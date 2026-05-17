What are the top headlines of today, May 17, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (May 17, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Rajinikanth rejects criticism over Stalin meeting, denies jealousy towards Vijay
Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday rejected criticism circulating on social media and in political circles over his recent meeting with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and denied allegations that he was opposed to Vijay becoming Chief Minister.
2. Two gana singers hacked to death near Chennai
Two youths - gana singers, were hacked to death near Manimangalam during the early hours of Sunday by a six member gang allegedly over previous enmity.
3. President Murmu approves increasing Supreme Court Judge strength from 34 to 38
President Draupadi Murmu has approved the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from 34 to 38 judges, said Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday.
4. SriLankan Airlines accuses staff in Chennai of Rs 22 million fraud
SriLankan Airlines has accused several Indian employees based in its Chennai office of misappropriating funds worth Rs 22 million.
5. WHO declares global health emergency over Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the Ebola disease outbreak in Congo and neighboring Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths.
6. North America, NE Asia, Latin America account for over 35 pc of India's exports in FY26
North America, North-East Asia, and Latin America together accounted for over 35 per cent of India's merchandise exports, which stood at USD 441.78 billion in 2025-26, reflecting a gradual shift towards a more diversified and resilient global trade structure, according to commerce ministry data.
7. At UN, India flags concerns over targeting of vessels in Strait of Hormuz
Targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is "unacceptable", India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish has said.
8. Drone strike sparks fire on perimetre of UAE's nuclear power plant, shaking Iran war ceasefire
A drone strike targeted the United Arab Emirates' sole nuclear power plant on Sunday, sparking a fire on its perimeter. There were no reports of injuries or radiological release, but it highlighted the risk of renewed war as the Iran ceasefire remains tenuous.
9. Satwik-Chirag save four championship points before finishing runners-up in Thailand Open
Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saved four championship points before going down fighting against Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in a gripping men's doubles final to finish runners-up at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Sunday.