Two gana singers hacked to death near Chennai

Police said that duo were gana singers who performed at concerts in and around Chennai. On Saturday night, the duo performed at a concert near Padappai. After the event, instead of returning home, they went to stay at the house of their friend, Lokesh in Ammanampakkam near Manimangalam, probe revealed.

Early Sunday mroning, six unidentified men arrived on three two-wheelers, broke open the door, and barged into the house. The gang first tried to attack Lokesh, who screamed and fled from the spot, escaping the assailants.