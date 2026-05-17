North America, NE Asia, Latin America account for over 35 pc of India's exports in FY26

Exports to East Africa increased 13.7 per cent to USD 12.6 billion, accounting for 2.9 per cent of India's exports, while North Africa rose 14.8 per cent to USD 8 billion with a 1.8 per cent share.

"India's exports in 2025-26 reflected increasing geographic diversification, with strong growth across Asia, Africa, and Latin America even amid global trade disruptions," an official said.

According to the data, while North America continued to dominate India's export basket with exports of USD 97.7 billion accounting for 22.1 per cent of total exports, growth remained relatively moderate at 1.3 per cent year-on-year, that indicates to a mature but resilient demand base.

The strongest momentum came from North-East Asia, where exports surged 21.6 per cent to USD 41.6 billion, raising the region's share to 9.4 per cent of India's total exports.

In this region, there is a rising demand for Indian electronics, engineering goods, chemicals, and industrial products.

The countries in this region include China, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, Mongolia, and Taiwan. These countries have advance manufacturing industries.