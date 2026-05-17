Rajinikanth rejects criticism over Stalin meeting, denies jealousy towards Vijay

Rejecting allegations of jealousy, Rajinikanth said he had already withdrawn from politics and therefore had no reason to envy Vijay.

“Even if Kamal Haasan had become Chief Minister, I would not have been jealous,” he said.

He said there was a generational gap of nearly 25 years between him and Vijay and added that comparisons between the two would not benefit either of them.

“He has become Chief Minister at the age of 52. That itself is a huge achievement, greater than what even MGR or NTR accomplished at that age. He has won single-handedly against two major Dravidian parties and the BJP-led Centre. As someone from the film industry, I feel happiness and admiration, not jealousy,” he said.