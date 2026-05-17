Rajinikanth rejects criticism over Stalin meeting, denies jealousy towards Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday rejected criticism circulating on social media and in political circles over his recent meeting with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and denied allegations that he was opposed to Vijay becoming Chief Minister.
Addressing reporters at his residence here, Rajinikanth said he felt compelled to respond as remaining silent would make the allegations appear true. He said Stalin had been his friend for nearly 40 years and that their friendship was beyond politics.
Rajinikanth said he had met Stalin after the election results because he felt bad that the DMK leader had lost in Kolathur. “I met him purely as a friend. In such a situation, would I discuss preventing Vijay from becoming Chief Minister or bringing together two major parties? Rajinikanth is not such a degraded person,” he said.
Referring to criticism that he had not congratulated Vijay after his victory, the actor said he had posted his greetings to Vijay on X immediately after the results. He said there were no media personnel at the airport when he left for Bengaluru or when he returned, and therefore he could not convey his wishes through the media.
Rajinikanth said that at the airport, a person holding a mobile phone casually sought his comments on Vijay becoming Chief Minister. “I did not think he was a media person. I smiled and walked past him,” he said.
Rejecting allegations of jealousy, Rajinikanth said he had already withdrawn from politics and therefore had no reason to envy Vijay.
“Even if Kamal Haasan had become Chief Minister, I would not have been jealous,” he said.
He said there was a generational gap of nearly 25 years between him and Vijay and added that comparisons between the two would not benefit either of them.
“He has become Chief Minister at the age of 52. That itself is a huge achievement, greater than what even MGR or NTR accomplished at that age. He has won single-handedly against two major Dravidian parties and the BJP-led Centre. As someone from the film industry, I feel happiness and admiration, not jealousy,” he said.
Rajinikanth said there were huge expectations from Vijay and expressed confidence that he would fulfil them and work for the welfare of the people. However, he appealed to the public to give the new government at least two years before passing judgment.
He also advised Vijay’s supporters and party workers to conduct themselves carefully, saying any mistakes made by them would directly affect the Chief Minister.
Calling Vijay’s rise a “change” after six decades of Dravidian party rule in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said the people had clearly expressed their desire for political change through the election verdict. He added that Vijay’s popularity in cinema, especially among youth, women and on social media, had played a major role in his victory.
On speculation that he himself could have become Chief Minister had he entered politics earlier, Rajinikanth said he had already issued a detailed explanation for his decision not to enter politics.
“If people still ask why I did not enter politics after knowing all the reasons, I have nothing more to say,” he remarked.
Asked whether he regretted missing an opportunity to capture political power, Rajinikanth said that if he had floated a political party in 2001, it would “100% have won”.
Rajinikanth also clarified reports regarding Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, saying he had not attended any Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremonies except that of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, whom he attended because she personally wanted him there.
He added that he did not wish to meet the Chief Minister merely as a formality on behalf of the film industry, noting that producers’ bodies were already handling industry-related representations to the government.
When asked about the BJP failing to win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth avoided a direct response and instead congratulated Vijay once again, saying there were high expectations from him.