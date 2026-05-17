SriLankan Airlines accuses staff at Chennai office of Rs 22 million fraud

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Sri Lankan flag carrier said that the fraud was carried out by altering invoices, payment details and signatures.

“With regard to the misappropriation of funds at SriLankan Airlines’ office in Chennai, the airline wishes to inform that a few employees, all Indian nationals working in the finance department in Chennai are alleged to have misappropriated a total of INR 22 million over a period of time by fraudulently altering invoices, payment details and signatures,” it said.