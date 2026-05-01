What are the top headlines of today, May 01, 2026 ?

Steepest-ever hike: Commercial LPG price jumps by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder; costs Rs 3,237 in Chennai

The price of commercial LPG cylinders in Chennai has surged by Rs 993 in a single day, prompting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to sharply criticise the Union government and demand an immediate rollback.

Petrol, diesel price hike in near future not ruled out, say govt sources

An increase in petrol and diesel prices in the near future is not ruled out, government sources said on Friday, as losses mount from a four-year-old freeze in retail rates despite the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.