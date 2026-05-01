What are the top headlines of today, May 01, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (May 1, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
Steepest-ever hike: Commercial LPG price jumps by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder; costs Rs 3,237 in Chennai
The price of commercial LPG cylinders in Chennai has surged by Rs 993 in a single day, prompting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to sharply criticise the Union government and demand an immediate rollback.
Petrol, diesel price hike in near future not ruled out, say govt sources
An increase in petrol and diesel prices in the near future is not ruled out, government sources said on Friday, as losses mount from a four-year-old freeze in retail rates despite the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.
Above-normal heatwave days likely in parts of India in May: IMD
Above-normal heatwave days are likely in some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra in May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Friday.
Nursing college student from Kerala dies by suicide at hostel, parents allege foul play
A 19-year-old student from Kerala, who was studying at a private nursing college here, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday.
Iran dying to make a deal, says Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that Iran was “dying to make a deal” to end the now paused war and virtually ruled out resuming air strikes.
Tiruchy: TVK election office set on fire; Aadhav Arjuna condemns incident
A campaign office of the actor Vijay-led TVK was allegedly torched by unidentified miscreants in Kamanayakkanpalayam village near Srirangam in the early hours of Friday, police said.
SC grants anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera over remarks on Assam CM's wife
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to making allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, saying the matter appears to have stemmed from political rivalry.
Suicide of jeweller in Rajasthan, family alleges extortion, threats by Chennai police
A 24-year-old jewellery shop owner in Pali, Rajasthan died after consuming poison on Wednesday, triggering a tense protest in Pali district, with his family alleging that harassment by Chennai police personnel and a jeweller from Chennai drove him to the extreme step.