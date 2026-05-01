As commercial LPG hits Rs 3,237 in Chennai, CM Stalin slams Centre

In Chennai, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 3,237 following the steep hike, dealing a blow to businesses reliant on LPG for daily operations.

Reacting to the increase, Stalin, in a post on X, said the price hike came soon after the Tamil Nadu elections, as he had anticipated. He pointed out that despite a decline in global crude oil prices in recent months, the benefit was not passed on to the public.