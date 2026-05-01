Iran dying to make a deal, says Trump

Trump’s remarks during a media interaction at the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon came at a time when Iran threatened fresh strikes if the US resumed the war which has been paused since the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 8.

“I don’t know that we need it,” Trump said to a question on whether he was getting “antsy to break the ceasefire”.

The US president claimed that the military action had sharply degraded Iran’s capabilities.

“Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone… their drone factories are about 82 per cent down. Their missile production had also been hit. Their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down,” he said.