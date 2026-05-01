TVK campaign office near Srirangam set on fire, Aadhav Arjuna condemns incident

CHENNAI: A campaign office of the actor Vijay-led TVK was allegedly torched by unidentified miscreants in Kamanayakkanpalayam village near Srirangam in the early hours of Friday, police said.
According to the police, the damage is minimal. Fire had engulfed the thatched roof providing shade at the entrance of the building that served as the party’s election office for the Srirangam constituency.
While on social media, a CCTV footage of two unidentified men fleeing on motorbike is being circulated as the culprits, police said the video footage is yet to be verified.
Based on a complaint lodged by TVK, the Pettaivaithalai Police have registered a case and initiated a search for the perpetrators.
Condemning the attack, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, in a post on X, termed the act “strongly condemnable” and alleged that it was carried out due to “growing fear of electoral defeat” among rivals.
“It is evident to the public that this act is a manifestation of their increasing fear of losing the election,” he said.
He further accused “anti-people, authoritarian forces” of being unable to tolerate the rising support for his party and resorting to violence by “inciting hooligans.”
Arjuna also urged swift action from authorities and called on the Election Commission to ensure strict law and order during the vote-counting process.
(With PTI inputs)