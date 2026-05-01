SC grants anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera over remarks on Assam CM's wife

It directed Khera to not leave India without prior leave of the competent court and said if the trial court deems it fit to impose some other conditions, it has the discretion to do the needful and put those conditions during trial.

"In this context, the criminal process must be applied with objectivity and circumspection so as to ensure that individual liberty is not imperiled by proceedings that may be coloured by political rivalry. We are further of the opinion that the allegations and counter-allegations, as apparent in the present case, prima facie, appear to be politically motivated and seemingly influenced by such rivalry, rather than disclosing a situation warranting custodial interrogation, and the veracity of the allegations can be tested at trial," it observed.

The bench said it is of the view that in the instant case, the allegations and counter allegations have been made by Khera as well as by the husband of the complainant (Assam Chief Minister).

"At this stage, we are cognizant of the fact that personal liberty of an individual enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be put to jeopardy lightly. But at the same time, we are also of the view that for any offences as alleged in the FIR, the investigation should be completed with integrity and in full swing with co-operation of the appellant," it observed.

While allowing the appeal of Khera against the April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court, the bench said, "In our view, the observations as made by the high court in the order impugned is not based on correct appreciation of all the material which has been placed on record and appears to be erroneous, in particular shifting the burden on the accused."

The top court said the incident as alleged in the FIR occurred on April 6, 2026 which is prior to the conclusion of the election campaign for assembly elections in Assam.

"The appellant being the representative of a national political party organised a press conference making some allegations against the complainant, who is the wife of the chief minister of the State. While doing so, three passports were displayed by the appellant alleging that the complainant is having passports of three countries, out of which, two are of Muslim countries. However, the complainant's husband's politics is based on hatred against the Muslim community in the State," the bench had noted about the incident.